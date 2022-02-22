Superb second half performance helps Weston RFC beat Old Centralians

Aaron Thompson became the third Bristol Bears Senior Academy player after Dylan Power and Macenzzie Duncan to make his debut for Weston RFC this season. - Credit: Weston Rugby

Weston RFC's superb second-half performance secured a bonus point 33-24 Tribute South West Premier victory at Old Centralians on Saturday.

Aaron Thompson made his debut for the Seasiders, joining fellow Bristol Bears Senior Academy players Dylan Power and Macenzzie Duncan in the starting line-up.

The match was played at Plock Court after the pitch at Saintbridge, was declared unfit to play.

At the start, it looked as though the hangover from the previous week's woeful performance against Drybrook was continuing.

In the second minute Centralians took the lead with a converted try following a forward rumble.

Weston hit back in the 10th minute as Thompson carried on a move, started by impressive Duncan. And Jack Press passed to Cameron Maslen, whose flipped pass put Ben Tothill over.

Chris Young, deputising for the still Covid-affected James Mackay, expertly converted from wide out in blustery conditions.

Weston then took the lead when Power combined to put Young over.

The conversion was again made, but almost from kick-off Sam Coles received a yellow card to boost Centralians' confidence.

With penalties being awarded more regularly, the hosts equalised with a converted try following a kick to the corner and a dive over before taking the lead with a penalty.

The visitors regained the lead with a bizarre try when Duncan made another excellent break before Jack Woodland crossed near the posts.

Young converted again to give Weston a four-point lead, but near the break, Cents retook the lead with another converted try after penalising Weston.

The second half was a much more cagey affair with Weston retaking the lead which they were never to relinquish.

Duncan capped his afternoon’s work by dabbing down for a pushover try.

From there on in Weston were much more impressive, and their good work was further rewarded when a break by Woodland, carried on by Maslen and Joe Burgess, led to another penalty.

This resulted in yet another break by Duncan, who enabled Press to dance his way under the sticks leaving Young's conversion a simple one.

Weston had their bonus-point victory and had managed to prevent the hosts from scoring in the second period.

Duncan had an excellent afternoon for Weston, as did Thompson on his debut, while the scrum was solid, and the lineout a vast improvement on the previous week.

Young, playing in one of his rarer positions, also had a fine afternoon along with Tothill and lock Ashley Russell.

Weston now look forward to a Webb Ellis Somerset County Senior Cup quarter-final at home to the University of Bath on Saturday at 2pm.