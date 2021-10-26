Weston RFC earn bonus point win at Drybrook

Published: 4:58 PM October 26, 2021

Weston RFC return to action this Saturday at 3pm against Old Centralians at the Recreation Ground. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston RFC made it three wins in a row to continue their recent good run of from with a hard earned 21-11 victory at Drybrook on Saturday.

Drybrook started well regaining their own kick off and making large inroads into Weston territory and it was only a fantastic tackle by right wing Ollie Walrond that prevented the hosts taking a very early lead.

Weston full-back Jack Curtis fielded a high kick and started a fine move in which both forwards and backs were involved in a move of the highest order leading to Curtis eventually crossing wide out on the left for the first try of the afternoon.

Fly-half Dan Lomax missed the extras but made amends with a well taken penalty soon after to put Weston eight points up.

Drybrook cut the lead to five soon through Tom Treherne's penalty but Lomax kicked another three pointer soon after to lead at half-time.

You may also want to watch:

The break seemed to galvanise Weston and the first twenty minutes of the second period showed that this team has a steely resolve.

Replacement flanker Jack Woodland, who joined the fray shortly before the break for Mark Turton, started the momentum when his excellent break led to left wing Joe Burgess providing a scissor pass to outstanding blindside Sam Fisher who crashed over.

More pressure nearly gave Weston a further score when Burgess crossed wide out only to be ruled out by a forward pass.

Weston were now in the groove and persistent offending led to the hosts at one stage being reduced to thirteen players.

Weston then looked to have scored again but hooker Gary Carpenters effort was again ruled out but a penalty given.

The pressure told eventually when Williams went blind from yet another uncontested scrum to give Walrond the simplest of tries.

This was a culmination of some tremendous play by Weston involving both forwards and backs with captain Tom Sugg leading from the front. The front row of Sam Coles Carpenter and Ollie Streeter overcame their evident disappointment of not being able to do what they enjoy doing and providing some excellent play going forward.

However, Drybrook stuck with it and were rewarded with a try late by winger Owen Davis to reduce the deficit but it was too little too late and Weston came away with a victory which deserved a bonus point but having to settle for four points.