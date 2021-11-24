News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Weston RFC fall to first home home defeat of season to Old Redcliffians

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 10:14 AM November 24, 2021
Weston RFC fell to their first defeat at home this season against Old Reds.

Weston RFC fell to their first defeat at the Recreation Ground against Old Redcliffians of the season on Saturday after winning their previous three matches. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston RFC fell to their first defeat at the Recreation Ground this season after being beaten 27-18 by Old Redcliffians on Saturday.

After winning the previous three home games, it was the Reds who took the lead in the fourth minute when they drove over the line for hooker Sam Taylor to touch down.

Hands Mackay hit back with a penalty before the visitors fly-half Ash Groves replied with one.

The visitors went further in front midway through the half when Mackay, in the act of trying to get the backline going, inadvertently put former Weston winger Sam Rees away to race 60 metres to make Groves conversion a simple one.

Reds had their tails up and looked by far the more dangerous side and with the hosts giving away several penalties, one of which resulted in lock Ash Russell being yellow carded.

Along with a general lethargy in their play, Reds were 19 points clear by the half hour when they benefited from another pick and go and a try for by hooker Ryan Cooper with Groves again adding the extras.

The hosts held out until half-time, and luckily the talk in the break seemed to have a positive effect.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston pub attracts crowds for Christmas light switch on
  2. 2 Cider Barn licence approved
  3. 3 Tributes paid to 'bright, beautiful, gentle soul' who died after being found injured
  1. 4 Teenage girl kicked, punched and stamped on during assault in Grove Park
  2. 5 Council begins first phase in footpath improvements
  3. 6 WECA row resolved after mayor backs down over veto
  4. 7 Radiologist claims he was 'unfairly dismissed' over exposing racism at hospital
  5. 8 New Weston business promises to support local traders
  6. 9 Guide group looking for more girls to join its team
  7. 10 Council unveils new public surveillance system

The scrum, which up until now had been pretty equal, now started to dominate.

Captain Tom Sugg was on hand to score the first try of the second period when he dabbed down from a pushover.

Mackay then produced a superb stop and go, followed by a delayed pass to put centre Huw Morgan over to cut the lead to nine points.

Mackay hit the posts with the conversion attempt, but there were fleeting signs of a fightback.

These thoughts didn't last long, however, when Rees soon after crossed wide out for his second.

Weston did have the final say though when a quick tap by hooker Gary Carpenter ended with full-back Jack Curtis going over in the corner in what turned out to be a consolation try for the hosts.

The defeat leaves the Seasiders in fifth place, seven points behind Exmouth, their hosts on Saturday after the Devon based side lost 27-7 away to unbeaten league leaders Exeter University.

Rugby Union
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman has been arrested after a man was placed in critical condition at a Rydal Road address.

Avon and Somerset Police

Weston man dies after assault

Carrington Walker

person
Graham Road Surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Health Care

Weston's 'surgery of horrors' bashed by CQC report

Carrington Walker

person
A woman has been arrested after a man was placed in critical condition at a Rydal Road address.

Avon and Somerset Police

Witnesses wanted after mother assaulted in Cheddar

Carrington Walker

person
Views Weston Mercury building.

Weston Town Council to purchase Mercury and Times building

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon