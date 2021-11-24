Weston RFC fall to first home home defeat of season to Old Redcliffians

Weston RFC fell to their first defeat at the Recreation Ground against Old Redcliffians of the season on Saturday after winning their previous three matches. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston RFC fell to their first defeat at the Recreation Ground this season after being beaten 27-18 by Old Redcliffians on Saturday.

After winning the previous three home games, it was the Reds who took the lead in the fourth minute when they drove over the line for hooker Sam Taylor to touch down.

Hands Mackay hit back with a penalty before the visitors fly-half Ash Groves replied with one.

The visitors went further in front midway through the half when Mackay, in the act of trying to get the backline going, inadvertently put former Weston winger Sam Rees away to race 60 metres to make Groves conversion a simple one.

Reds had their tails up and looked by far the more dangerous side and with the hosts giving away several penalties, one of which resulted in lock Ash Russell being yellow carded.

Along with a general lethargy in their play, Reds were 19 points clear by the half hour when they benefited from another pick and go and a try for by hooker Ryan Cooper with Groves again adding the extras.

The hosts held out until half-time, and luckily the talk in the break seemed to have a positive effect.

The scrum, which up until now had been pretty equal, now started to dominate.

Captain Tom Sugg was on hand to score the first try of the second period when he dabbed down from a pushover.

Mackay then produced a superb stop and go, followed by a delayed pass to put centre Huw Morgan over to cut the lead to nine points.

Mackay hit the posts with the conversion attempt, but there were fleeting signs of a fightback.

These thoughts didn't last long, however, when Rees soon after crossed wide out for his second.

Weston did have the final say though when a quick tap by hooker Gary Carpenter ended with full-back Jack Curtis going over in the corner in what turned out to be a consolation try for the hosts.

The defeat leaves the Seasiders in fifth place, seven points behind Exmouth, their hosts on Saturday after the Devon based side lost 27-7 away to unbeaten league leaders Exeter University.