Maslen inspires Weston RFC to comeback win at Launceston

Cameron Maslen scored two tries to help Weston RFC come from behind to beat Launceston on his 50th appearance. - Credit: Andrew Collins/Weston RFC

Cameron Maslen marked his 50th appearance for Weston RFC by scoring two tries as the Seasiders came back from being 26-8 down at half-time to beat Launceston 34-29 on Saturday (February 5).

Launceston took the lead at Polson Bridge as James McFarlane crossed for the opening try, which was converted by Dan Pearce

They increased their lead five minutes later when Levent Bulut went over from a catch and drive.

Weston rallied and, James Mackay fed Maslen to cross to cut the deficit.

This seemed to spur the hosts to greater efforts, and Weston's Gary Carpenter became the first to be carded, Launceston repeated their earlier try with another catch and drive with Adam Collins dotting down.

Pearce converted and McFarlane’s second when Weston lock Callum Kingscott joined Carpenter in the bin.

Things were looking bleak for the visitors now three converted tries behind, but a penalty on the stroke of half-time kicked by Mackay proved to be a morale booster.

The second period began with a mountain to climb for Weston, but only three minutes Weston won a scrum against the head, which eventually led to Sam Coles crashing over.

Mackay converted, and the great comeback was on.

Weston piled the pressure on, and the hosts defended well until a wayward kick out of the 22 metre area was fielded well by Chris Young whose mini break allowed Maslen to go over for his second.

Mackay again converted to reduce the deficit to only four points.

The visitors' tails were now well and truly up, and they soon took the lead after a long left to right pass by Mackay saw Huw Morgan gather to cross wide out.

Weston now had a one-point advantage, and the visiting supporters were now in fine voice, which became even louder when the try of the match and perhaps the season happened.

Another period of pressure by the forwards allowed Mackay to put Tom Sugg through the tightest of gaps.

With the captain at full throttle, he timed his pass to Dylan Power to perfection.

The centre gleefully dived over under the sticks to make Mackay's conversion a simple one.

However, Maslen became the third Weston player to be yellowed for a deliberate knock-on, and Launceston cut the lead to five through Pearce's penalty.

In the last minute, Duncan became the final Weston player to be carded and back to 13 again, and only a mammoth effort kept Launceston from crossing the line.

Time after time, last-ditch tackling stopped the hosts in their tracks, and eventually, Weston managed to hold the ball up, which resulted in the referee blowing his whistle to end a fantastic game of rugby.