Morgan's hat-trick helps Weston RFC beat Exmouth on Sam Coles' 150th game

Weston RFC ran in nine tries, including three from wing Huw Morgan, to beat Exmouth 53-10 and maintain their grip on fourth place in the Tribute South West's Premier.

With captain Tom Sugg ruled out through injury, prop Sam Coles led Weston on his 150th match for the club while player/assistant coach Dan Lomax, who played at scrum-half, was making his 65th appearance.

The hosts secured the try-scoring bonus point within the opening 30 minutes after two tries from full-back Jack Curtis plus one each from wings Joe Burgess and Morgan, with fly-half James Mackay adding two conversions.

Fly-half Oli Cave pulled a try back for Exmouth, but Burgess crossed for his second, converted by Mackay, to give Weston a comfortable 31-5 half-time lead in the sunshine against the side who started the game in fifth place.

Early in the second half Coles was yellow-carded for a high tackle by referee Oli Carey. But despite being a man short, the Seasiders increased their score as Morgan crossed for their sixth try, which Mackay duly converted.

Tries from Mackay and second-row Ben Tothill followed around the hour mark before Exmouth's openside prop Matt Hicks got their second try.

But Morgan completed his try-scoring hat-trick for the final score of the game.

Sam Coles made his 150th appearance for Weston last weekend. - Credit: Weston Rugby/Andrew Collins

The day belonged to Coles who reached the milestone seven years after playing in his first game against Old Centralians in January 2015.

"We've had a couple of challenging weeks recently and I thought that all the lads dug in this week," said Coles.

"We've had a lot more smiling at training and that was transferred to this game against Exmouth where everyone was enjoying themselves. The effort and enthusiasm was there for everyone to see.

"Our backs really clicked - I think that they had Exmouth on toast really because they were a bit off the pace - our forwards got on the front foot so it made for a try scoring feast.

"It was a great way for me to mark my 150th first-team appearance for the club. I have been here seven years and have loved every minute of it."

Weston return to action at Royal Wootton Bassett on Saturday (3pm).