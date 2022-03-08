Weston RFC beaten by table leaders Exeter University in scintillating display

Tribute South West Premier leaders Exeter University proved too strong for Weston RFC with a 36-14 win at the Recreation Ground last Saturday.

After their very close encounter earlier in the season, the hosts hoped to avenge their defeat at Topsham, but Exeter Uni proved too strong to take maximum points.

All hopes faded early on as the leaders showed their top quality from first whistle to last with fast 15-man rugby to which Weston had no answer.

Two tries from Kor Barton-Bayfield plus further efforts from Niall Armstrong, John Bailey and Charlie McCaig set the scene.

Weston centre Cameron Maslen went under the posts in reply, which cut the score to five points when fly-half James Mackay converted at 12-7, for the first of Weston's two tries.

But the second came right at the end of the game when wing Huw Morgan, redeployed to the centre, made a 40-metre break that ended with replacement prop Charlie Kearns feeding left-wing Joe Burgess to cross the whitewash.

Mackay's conversion was the final act of a very disappointing display as the students completed a season's double for what must be said is the best team that Weston have faced this season.

Despite the defeat, the Seasiders remain fourth in the table and are next in action at third-placed Old Redcliffians.