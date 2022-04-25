Weston RFC end 2021/22 season with fine Bournemouth victory

Ross Bennett in his 223rd and final game for Weston RFC. - Credit: Andrew Collins/Weston RFC

Weston RFC ended the 2021/22 South West Premier season with a fantastic 27-10 win against Bournemouth at The Recreation Ground on Saturday.

Players, officials and supporters came together to observe a minute's silence ahead of the game in memory of former Seasiders captains Clayton Hope, who played in 271 games between 1959-66, and Peter Jenkins, who made 129 appearances, after the pair recently passed away.

And on scrum-half Ross Bennett's 223rd and final game for Weston it was fitting he was involved in the first try when he took a quick tap to put hooker Aaron Thompson over.

Fly-half Chris Young, on his 200th first-team appearance, slotted the conversion from the touchline and added a penalty shortly after.

However, the hosts then lost in-form full-back Jack Curtis to a nasty looking ankle injury, which resulted in Bennett relocating to full-back and introduced JJ Williams to the number nine slot.

Bournemouth hit back with a well-executed converted try to leave them only three points adrift before Weston centre Cameron Maslen crossed near the sticks only for the try to be disallowed for a forward pass by centre partner Dylan Power.

An excellent break by Williams was thwarted by a dropped pass and Ben Tothill was then held up over the line.

But a pinpoint kick to the corner by Young, and a battering of the visitors line, eventually ended with openside flanker Jack Woodland crossing to give Young another tricky conversion which he slotted.

The double centurion slotted another three points on the stroke of half-time and the second half was more a war of attrition.

The Dorset-based side cut the gap to 10 points soon after the restart, but Weston had more chances, with another exciting break by Williams and chip through by Young not cleanly gathered.

However, with the scrum again rock solid after a couple of worrying moments in the first period, Weston finally put a tremendous move together, which ended with a lovely break by Maslen and Power crossing near the sticks to make Young's conversion a relatively easy one.

That ended the scoring, but with Bennett leaving the field to rapturous applause just before the final whistle on his last appearance, it was fitting that Weston ended with a far from comfortable, but ultimately deserved, victory to finish in fourth.