Weston RFC defeated by Old Redcliffians for second successive defeat

Weston RFC were beaten for the second weekend in a row by one of the Tribute South West Premier's top clubs, going down 39-19 to Old Redcliffians.

After a 36-14 loss to leaders Exeter University at the Recreation Ground last time out, Weston made the short journey to Brislington’s Scotland Lane knowing their hosts, third in the table and only two points off pole position, were unbeaten on their turf this season.

The final scoreline suggests a very comfortable victory for the Bristol-based side, but in reality, if Weston had taken more of their numerous chances, the deficit could have been a lot closer.

There is no doubt Old Reds deserved to win, as they were very clinical when in with a sniff of scoring.

In contrast, despite two well-taken tries by left wing Joe Burgess and one by number eight Macenzzie Duncan, together with two James Mackay conversions, Weston made so many simple errors when in the red zone.

And it was perhaps fitting that on the last play with the visitors once again on the attack the final score was a 60-metre interception.

The positives were that Weston never gave up and had most of the possession.

The negatives were once again too many silly penalties and also their inability most of the time to make the correct decisions when under pressure.

There is still a very good team in there somewhere, and when they click, they are a match for anyone in this division.

However, Weston must learn to cut out the silliness and concentrate a bit more on doing the right thing when on the attack.

The victory sees Old Redcliffians widen the gap between third and fourth place to 24 points, but Weston have a six-point cushion to fifth-placed Exmouth, who are their next opponents on March 26.