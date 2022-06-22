Weston RFC to begin South West Premier season against Brixham

Weston RFC will begin their South West Premier season on September 3 against Brixham. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston RFC will begin their South West Premier 2022/23 season at home.

The Seasiders will welcome Brixham to the Recreation Ground on September 3.

A week later they will take on Ivybridge in their forest away game of the campaign.

Weston play their last match before Christmas on December 17 against Chew Valley before returning on January 7 at Launceston.

Weston will end their season, just like they did at the start, at Brixham.

Captain Tom Sugg shared his excitement with Weston Mercury Sport on the release of the fixtures.

“(We are) really looking forward to next season,” he said.

“A few less league games before the cup runs begin but still some great games to get excited for.

“(A) couple new sides joining the league but still a good few grudge matches to replay from last year.

“There was a real togetherness in our team last season and that’s something that we really want to keep growing and building on.

“Our club culture is massive for us and something that comes from having a top group of lads that want to be on board. We’re looking at continuing to build on that over pre-season as much as we can”

Player/coach Dan Lomax added: “On first look they look exciting with some notable fixtures including the game at home v Chew Valley at Christmas.

“Although they have reduced the travel there are still some good away trips in there which I’m sure the boys will be looking forward to.

“It’s always nice to start the season at home against what I’m sure will be a tough Brixham side. I think the change in structured is an exciting one and having the cups at the end of the season will be a great way to finish it off.”

September 3 Brixham Home

September 10 Ivybridge Away

September 17 Okehampton Home

September 24 Chew Valley Away

October 1 Launceston Home

October 15 Lydney Away

October 22 Devonport Services Home

October 29 Camborne Away

November 5 Drybrook Home

November 12 Old Centralians Away

November 26 Exmouth Home

December 3 Ivybridge Home

December 10 Okehampton Away

December 17 Chew Valley Home

January 7 Launceston Away

January 14 Lydney Home

January 21 Devonport Services Away

January 28 Camborne Home

February 11 Drybrook Away

February 18 Old Centralians Home

March 4 Exmouth Away

March 11 Brixham Away