Weston RFC head coach Crompton hails Mackay's professionalism

Weston RFC head coach Darren Compton hailed James Mackay’s professionalism after the fly-half’s late penalty helped Weston beat Hornets at the Recreation Ground last Saturday.

Mackay’s late kick was similar to the opportunity he had to level the scores in the last meeting between the two sides in December.

That effort sailed agonisingly wide as Hornets won the first derby between the two sides 20-17, but this time the Seasiders all-time leading points scorer stepped up with two minutes to give the Seasiders a 20-18 victory in front of an enthusiastic and passionate crowd.

“James is a fantastic athlete,” said Crompton.

“He trains really hard, very professional in everything he does and blacked out the noise of the crowd and slotted it over.

“There were a few people booing but that’s life. I spoke to him and asked him did you hear the boos? He said no, blocked it out and just did his job.”

Hornets head coach Jon Richardson said the kick redeemed Mackay after that miss before Christmas.

“It’s a tale of two kicks over the two games, one you miss and one you get,” he added.

“He’s a good lad James, well liked, family friend and it’s nice for him to redeem himself from the game at our place in December.”

It had looked like Hornets would complete a league double over Weston, having battled back from 17-3 down to lead 18-17.

Rob Dempsey scored two tries with Charlie Carter also touching down, having scored an early penalty to put the visitors into the lead.

Despite tries from Jack Curtis, Huw Morgan and Joe Burgess it looked like the hosts would fall just short again, before Mackay’s late heroics meant the sides picked up a derby win apiece.

“I am more delighted for the boys,” Crompton said.

“We had a really good first half, we worked hard on our defence. Hornets had a purple patch in the second half, which they will they are a good team.

“They have scored a lot of tries this year and we snuck it at the end. Both teams got a home victory by a couple of points so fair is fair as they say.”

Richardson said he was 'very proud' with the performance his side had given in the second half but he was disappointed by the display in the opening 40 minutes.

He added: “We let ourselves down in the first half, we're well aware of that and we will go and work on that and hopefully put that right next week (in the Somerset Cup semi-final against Weston at the Nest on Good Friday)."