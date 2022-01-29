Weston RFC’s South West Premier game at Launceston postponed due to Covid

Weston RFC have picked up six wins from their last seven games, including all three in 2022, to sit in fourth in the table. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston RFC's South West Premier game at Launceston RFC today (Saturday) has been postponed.

The postponement was confirmed after the South West Competitions Committee was advised after several positive COVID tests had been reported within the Seasiders squad.

The game will now be played on Saturday, February 5, at Polson Bridge, at 2.30pm.

Captain Tom Sugg told Weston Mercury Sport it was the “right decision” to postpone the match, saying safety has to come first.

He continued: “Not just for player and coaches safety, but also for the safety of our travelling supporters coming with us for our away trips.

“The game has now been rearranged for next weekend, which means we get another two training sessions in beforehand with all our focus on Launceston.

“We were all looking forward to playing this weekend, especially after having a good run of four wins in a row that we’d like to continue.”

And Sugg said they are looking forward to taking that momentum into their game with the Cornish All Blacks next weekend.

“It’s great to have that behind us going into next week, and we’ve had some hard fought fixtures amongst those that gives us confidence,” he added.

“We can’t get ahead of ourselves though, Launceston is a tough place to go, and we’re expecting a very physical game where their squad will be emotionally up for it.”