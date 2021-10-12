Weston RFC pick up first bonus point victory of the season against Launceston

Published: 5:21 PM October 12, 2021

Weston RFC's captain Tom Sugg scored his third try of the season against Launceston. - Credit: Weston Rugby/Andrew Collins

Weston RFC secured their first try-scoring bonus point of the season as they ran in five tries against Launceston to win 29-20.

The victory can despite having two players spend time in the sin bin before the half-time break on Saturday.

Launceston struck first in the opening minutes of the game with a penalty by fly-half James Tucker from in front of the posts before Jack Curtis' penalty hit the upright moments later.

A counter-attacked, started from deep in their own half, resulted in Weston getting points on the board. Wing Harry Jones fielded the high ball and sent Curtis on a break. He returned the ball to Jones and on to Jack Press for left wing Joe Burgess to score in the corner.

Tucker’s second penalty nudged the visitors back in front.

Minutes later Launceston won a Weston lineout, worked the ball across field for left wing Dan Pearce to touchdown and Tucker to convert from the touchline.

Weston regained the advantage on the half hour, with referee Joe Binfield playing a series of advantages, saw flanker Sam Fisher mark his 65th appearance with a try from close range.

The hosts then had Jones yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on as he attempt to intercept a high ball. Minutes later second row Mark Turton joined him in the sin-bin for a late tackle on Tucker to take Weston down to 13 players on the pitch.

With half time approaching the Cornish All Blacks second row Dan Goldsmith become the third players to have been shown yellow, having already been warned, when he pulled a Weston player down at a player at the line-out.

Despite 13 players against 14, Weston opted for a scrum from the penalty and then worked the ball across field for Burgess to score his second try and Curtis added the extras to give the home side a 17-13 lead at the break.

Weston, when restored to full strength, increased their lead as a scrum drove towards the line for captain Tom Sugg for the bonus point try.

With full time approaching Press crossed for the fourth try converted by replacement Archie Tilsley.

But Launceston reduced the arrears with the last play of the game as Goldsmith’s close range try was converted by Tucker. Weston’s victory leaves them in sixth-place while Launceston drop to eleventh.

Weston's next game is on Saturday October 23 at Drybrook.