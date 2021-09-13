Clinical Weston RFC pick up first win of season over Ivybridge

Published: 7:50 PM September 13, 2021

Ash Russell surges forward for Weston RFC during their win against Ivybridge. - Credit: Weston Rugby/Andrew Collins

Weston RFC put a much improved performance after opening the season with a disappointing defeat at Bournemouth to claim their first win of the season against Ivybridge at the Recreational Ground.

Although signs of rustiness were still there after the long lay-off there was enough in the match to suggest that they are on an upward curve.

After a minute's silence to remember former clubmen who lost their lives in the pandemic, Weston started well and were in front after seven minutes through a Dan Lomax penalty.

A break by impressive centre Cameron Maslen led to flanker Ben Tothill being stopped just before the line before the hosts recycled the ball and it ended with prop Ollie Streeter providing the scoring pass to hooker Chris Burton, much to delight of the large crowd.

Weston then had chances to increase their lead especially when a superb kick by scrum half Jack Press led to a five metre line out.

Weston won it and span the ball wide to right wing Chris Young who, unfortunately, got injured whilst trying to dive into the corner. He would play no further part and was replaced by Ollie Walrond.

Weston then had a couple of other half chances but did not capitalise which looked at one point as if it could cost them as Ivybridge centre Charlie Briant cut a fine line to race away to near the posts to make fly half Matt Grievesons conversion a simple one.

With half-time beckoning and Weston only one point ahead it was a concerning time and when Lomax had to retire from the field, a reshuffle in the break both of team and mind was in order.

The break had the required effect and James Mackay redeployed at fly half soon increased the lead with a well taken penalty.

Weston were really in charge now and although still not taking their chances they were dominating play.

Flanker Sam Fisher who had a great afternoon made a break which ended just short and then Walrond was stopped just before the line.

Ivybridge began to give up penalty after penalty and eventually the pressure told when captain Tom Sugg scored from a pushover in first home game as captain.

The scoring was finished off by Harry Jones who took his chance at outside centre following the earlier reshuffle.

He glided effortlessly through to secure a much deserved victory.

Weston return to action this Saturday at Brixham.