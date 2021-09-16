Weston Athletic and Cheddar RFC get ready for match in memory of Hedges

Published: 5:00 PM September 16, 2021

Weston RFC are ready to host the Bob Hedges Match between Weston Athletic and Cheddar RFC tomorrow (Friday) at 7.15pm.



Lifelong member Hedges sadly passed away in July and the impact he had on Weston will never be forgotten.



He held roles on the committee such as chairman of rugby and chairman of selectors and attended every first-team home game when he could.



But it is the youth section where he left his biggest impression as he helped to set-up Minis Rugby, the first of its kind in United Kingdom.



Hedges coached, arranged matches, refereed and as a result of his hard work, for over 50 years, boys and girls from the age of five up to the age at which they can play senior club rugby have been introduced to playing and watching rugby.



One of them is club captain Tom Sugg.



“Bob Hedges is a legend at the club and will always be highly respected for his contributions to Weston RFC,” he said.



“From establishing mini’s rugby in the UK, to serving many committee roles such as the chairman of rugby.



“The memorial game this Friday is a great opportunity to celebrate Bob’s involvement and it’s brilliant to see a game played in his honour.”