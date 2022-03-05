Weston RFC return to league action look to build on Webb Ellis quarter-final win

Macenzzie Duncan in action for Weston RFC during their Webb Ellis Somerset County Cup quarter-final win over University of Bath. - Credit: Weston Rugby/Andrew Collins

After their comprehensive 60-5 victory over the University of Bath in the quarter-final of the Webb Ellis Somerset County Cup, Weston RFC return to Tribute South West Premier action against Exeter University.

The Seasiders, fourth in the table, know that they will face a tough challenge as Exeter University are at the top of the leader board with a one-point advantage ahead of Hornets and two ahead of Old Redcliffians.

With Exeter University gaining promotion to the Tribute South West Premier at the end of the 2017/18 season, there have been just five leagues games between the two sides, with home advantage being the deciding factor.

In November, Weston travelled to the Topsham Sports Ground to face the then-unbeaten students. A game blighted by uncontested scrums saw the Seasiders collect two bonus points from the 39-33 defeat.

Since then, Exeter University have lost three league games, all on the road, going down 22-17 at Hornets in November, 21-19 at Old Redcliffians in December and 20-10 at Camborne in February.

And with six South West Premier games left, captain Tom Sugg says his side will only look at what is front of them starting with the table leaders today.

"We’ve got a real tough run in leading to the end of the season, playing all four of the top teams in the league," he said.

"It’s really important we take each game as it comes as they could all have a big impact on where we’ll finish. Bonus points from earlier on in the season may end up making the difference."

Weston RFC: Jack Curtis; Huw Morgan, Cameron Maslen, Dylan Power, Joe Burgess; James Mackay, Jack Press; Sam Coles, Adam Fisher, Ollie Streeter, Callum Kingscott, Ash Russell, Ben Tothill, Jack Woodland, Tom Sugg (C).

Substitutes: Charley Kearns, Ben Cox, Chris Young.