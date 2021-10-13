Weston RFC Vets triumph on return to action in over a decade

Published: 1:00 PM October 13, 2021 Updated: 4:46 PM October 13, 2021

All smiles for Weston RFC Vets as they pose for the camera after their victory over Dudley Kingswinford RFC Old Boars. - Credit: Weston Rugby

Weston RFC Vets took to the pitch for the first time in over ten years and recorded a 14-5 home victory over Dudley Kingswinford RFC Old Boars at the Recreation Ground last Saturday.

It was a very spirited performance from the touring West Midlands side, who were the younger team of around 36.

Weston Vets averaged at least 50 years of age, with club President, Barry Sparks, pushing up the average.

Sparks was the most reluctant to leave the action while the Weston physio,

Mike Young, worked very hard to keep the remaining players on the pitch in what was a

very physical game.

Weston used their superior weight tell in the first half, with runs from Tom Wheatley and

Merv Down, fly-half Neil Coleman pinned the opposition back into their half.

A simple switch in the centre allowed Alec Hughes to score under the posts for Coleman to convert.

It was much of the same in the second period, but the touring side would not lie down,

and their younger backs moved the ball across the line creating space, and scoring in the corner.

Both teams felt the pace and several water breaks and another injection of pace by

Hughes coming off his left foot and showing a clean pair of heels to bulldoze over.

But in the spirit of Vets Rugby, he confessed to knocking the ball on.

With only 10 minutes to go, full-back Adam Hobbs took the ball on with a 50 metre run to the line and, with a move of the hips, touched down under the posts, and Coleman was again on target with the conversion.

Both squads were thankful to hear the sound of referee Stuart Board blowing for full time after making sure that both sides played open rugby.

A great day was had by all, with and Weston Vets are now planning for another outing in the not too distant future.