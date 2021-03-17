Williams wants Weston Roses to bloom

Published: 1:00 PM March 17, 2021

Having recently celebrated International Women's Day, Weston Rugby Club's Tracey Williams shared her thoughts on various matters surrounding sport.

Williams spoke of how she became involved at the club, her role models and gave advice to those thinking about trying a new sport.

Q.How great is it to be able celebrate a day like this, especially working for a team like Weston Rugby Club and the work you do for Weston Roses?

A.International Women’s Day is a great way to celebrate all the achievements of women everywhere, especially those striving to make a difference. We have some truly inspirational young women at Weston-super-Mare RFC. Not all play the sport, many are supporting the club or the young people within it and many are holding key positions on our committees. Steph, Kate, Liz, Ems, Lavina, Emma, Hannah and Katherine are all holding important positions on our committees.

Q.What is your role at the club and when did you join?

A.My role is Ladies/Girls Chair. I started as a parent, like most do, volunteering to help where I could, that was in 2016. The main focus was growing the girls' game and getting more women involved in the club. We are extremely lucky to have so many great women involved in the club. Liv our physio, Ann and Kim working hard for the senior men, Lauren and Charlotte running the clubhouse, plus all the age group managers and admins.

Q.Who were your female role models growing up?

A.I am extremely lucky to have a hard-working, strong mum, she has to be top of my list. Also my grandmothers, I could listen to them for hours! But a woman I always admired was Kate Adie, I always thought she was so brave.

Q.What advice would you give for any females wanting to get involved in rugby and with the club?

A.My advice to anyone wanting to get involved in the rugby club would be just do it, it will be the best decision you will ever make. Let your daughter give the sport a chance, she will love the feeling of being part of a team, she will learn strength, determination, confidence and discipline plus have so much fun! Rugby clubs are one big family, members support each other and you will make friends for life.

Q.What does international Women's Day mean to you?

A.International Women’s Day means supporting all women everywhere. If you stay at home to raise your children, that is admirable and means you make sacrifices. If you work to support your family that is admirable and make sacrifices if you run your own business hats off to you, that is admirable. Whether you play a sport, coach a sport, support those with their dreams, that is admirable and should all be celebrated. Also, to the men who support all the women trying to achieve their dreams and grow the sport of rugby, thank you.