Keyhole International Travel sponsor Weston Roses under-13s new kit

Published: 5:00 PM October 20, 2021

An under-13s side had their new kit sponsored by Keyhole International Travel ahead of a round-robin tournament in South Gloucestershire.

Weston Roses under-13s received their new kit earlier in the week, whose founder George Sparks is the club's Director of Rugby Development.



The opening match last weekend saw the Roses, with four Nailsea & Backwell RFC players, produce a great display of teamwork rugby, allowing them to quickly get on the scoreboard against a combined Sodbury, Gordano and Frampton side.

Led by Lexie Dearing, the under-13s ran out the eventual winners four tries to two with Finlaye Horler, Chloe Mullins, Bella Whiting and player of the game Jess Deacon all going over.

It was a quick break for the Roses' before they were back on the pitch to face Cheddar under-13s who, due to the Rugby Football Union's age-banding, are a year older than the Weston counterparts, which saw them take the game five tries to none.

Captain for the game was recently signed Jamie Holland, while the Player of the Game was Elles Thorn from Nailsea & Backwell, who helped support the Roses.

The Roses are next in action on Sunday, November 14, when they will have home advantage in a round-robin tournament against local rivals Hornets and Cheddar.