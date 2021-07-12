Weston RFC mourn passing of Bob Hedges

Published: 11:06 AM July 12, 2021

It is with great sadness that Weston-super-mare Rugby Football Club notes the death of lifelong member Bob Hedges.

Bob’s contribution to the club earned for him an Honorary Life Membership but his gift to the club and his enduring legacy sets his contribution at a stellar level.

Under Bob’s leadership Weston was the first club in the country to set up mini-rugby. With no guidance, or even a set of rules, Bob set about creating an opportunity for youngsters to take part in a game which was Bob’s great passion.

He coached, arranged matches, refereed and got the whole enterprise off to a wonderful start. As a result, for over 50 years, boys and girls from the age of five up to the age at which they can play senior club rugby, generations of Weston children have been introduced to playing and watching rugby.

Some of those youngsters never took up the game as adults but many did and played social and club rugby. Many of Weston’s finest players at first-team level came through the minis and amongst them are boys and girls who went on to play for club, county and country.

Bob’s passion for rugby was a family affair and his three sons all learned their rugby in the Weston mini and junior sections and each went on to play at senior level.

James started in the under-13s and made over 200 first-team appearances, while twins Bert and Ted started in the minis and Ted went on to represent the Army, as Bert played for the first team and later coached the Weston first team and Somerset county side. Sister Debbie also got in on the act when she married Alan Bradley who went on to captain the club.

Bob’s contribution didn’t end there, although, as a result of his earlier commitment, the mini and junior sections thrive to this day. Bob also served the club for many years on the Management Committee, and particularly as Chairman of Rugby and Chairman of Selectors. Bob also made numerous and regular contributions by way of press releases and match reports published by the Weston Mercury and other regional newspapers.

Bob’s contribution to the life of the club included meticulous and detailed records of everyone who ever pulled on a Weston shirt in any of the senior sides. Any player requesting a copy of their playing record would, within a few days, get a letter typed by Bob, detailing when they made their debut, how many games they had played, and points they had scored. These letters were all signed by Bob with his elegant signature written with fountain pen. This was the mark of the man, utter commitment to his club, and a determination to do things completely and properly and in accordance with the ethos of the game.

Bob was also a huge cricket fan and spent much of his time between rugby seasons at Weston Cricket Club.

In his later years he attended every first-team home game and for many years manned the microphone and made all the announcements about sponsors and scorers during games. He also attended most first-team away fixtures until his failing health prohibited it.

Whilst the club joins Bob’s family in mourning his departure, his legacy is enormous and his contribution to the sporting life of Weston will echo down the years. Rest in peace Bob.