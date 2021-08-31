Sparks named new director of rugby at Weston

Published: 2:30 PM August 31, 2021

George Sparks has taken on the role of Weston-super-Mare's director of rugby on the eve of the new season after Sam Waterman decided to step down from the post he has held for two years.

Sparks made over 250 appearances for the Seasiders, scoring 72 tries, having made his senior debut in the 2003 Powergen Cup tie against Redruth. The number eight was club captain for four seasons as well as representing Somerset.

The 39-year-old will combine his new task with that of director of rugby development, where he was leading the club's Rugby Development concentrating on player recruitment, links with the community and player pathways.

"It is unfortunate Sam has decided to step down, and everyone at the club, players and supporters, thank him for his commitment and drive during his time as director of rugby," said Sparks.

"I'm honoured to have been asked to take on the role at a club that has been part of my life for many years. I think that we have a good squad of players and coaches, and everyone is looking forward to finally getting back to rugby."

You may also want to watch:

The former lecturer in sport at Weston College retired from playing in 2016 and moved with his family to Brazil to take up the position of Director of Sports at St Paul's School in Sao Paulo.

Sparks returned to this country in 2019 when he founded Keyhole International Travel that is dedicated to offering its customers exceptional travel experiences where clients are individuals, groups, and sports clubs.

Weston-super-Mare start their South West Premier league campaign on Saturday (September 4) at Bournemouth Lions, relegated at the end of last season from National League Two South.

The Seasiders haven't played competitive rugby since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions, but they feel confident going into the new season with several new signings to be confirmed.

Supporters will be able to see 2021/22 first XV in home action at the Recreation Ground on Saturday, September 11 (3pm) when Ivybridge visit and will be looking to impress their new director of rugby Jamie Tripcony.

The new season also sees the resumption of mouth-watering local derbies against Hornets, promoted from South West One West, with the first game just before Christmas at The Nest and the return leg being the season's penultimate game.

Weston-super-Mare will face another local clash against Old Redcliffians who, like Bournemouth Lions, have been relegated from National League Two South. The Seasiders will be the hosts on November 24 before travelling to Scotland Lane on March 12.

Weston United have a home Somerset Premier league game on Saturday (September 4) against St Bernadette’s Old Boys, while Weston Athletic don't start their Tribute Somerset Two North season until September 25 when they travel to Bristol Barbarians.