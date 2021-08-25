Weston take positives from return to rugby action

Published: 7:00 AM August 25, 2021

Weston Rugby Club after their 38-29 home victory over Brixham during the 2019-20 season - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston RFC returned to action after a long break with a 56-14 defeat against a strong Chew Valley side.

Captain Tom Sugg and Ollie Walrond touched down for tries, with Dan Lomax adding the conversions for the visitors in their first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

And skipper Sugg admitted it was great to be back, despite the one-sided nature of the scoreline.

He said: "It's great to be back in action and something we have all been waiting a long time for.

"Travelling with a mixed side to take on a strong Chew Valley outfit was a real opportunity for us to get used to playing again and build our preparations for the season ahead.

"The weekend brought with it some key lessons to focus on over these next couple of weeks but it also allowed some of our new players to have their first run out in a Weston shirt.

"Overall, it was a tough but productive pre-season fixture that acted as a great first introduction back into competitive rugby."

Sugg, who came up through the club's junior ranks, has inherited the captaincy from Marcus Nel, following his move to Clifton, and relished the chance to lead the team out for the first time.

He added: "Being able to lead the side this weekend was a fantastic opportunity. Despite being a tough day at the office, it was great to finally test myself in a setting with more pressure than the training field.”

Weston are due to visit Dings Crusaders for their next friendly on Thursday (August 26, 7.30pm).