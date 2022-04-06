Weston take maximum points on trip to Royal Wootton Bassett

Weston took maximum points from their final away game in the South West Premier thanks to a 32-15 win at Royal Wootton Bassett.

The Seasiders went into the break with a 15-8 lead after tries from scrum-half Dan Lomax and full-back Jack Curtis, with fly-half James Mackay adding a conversion and penalty.

The hosts hit back with a try from hooker Phil Bardwell and penalty from Tom Fieldsend as Weston wing Huw Morgan, making his 100th first-team appearance, was shown a yellow card on 29 minutes.

Once back to full strength in the second half, Weston saw Mackay add another penalty and convert a second try from Lomax.

RWB number eight Josh McCafferty was sin-binned and, once he returned, Bardwell was shown yellow which led to uncontested scrums.

Weston took advantage as centre Cameron Maslen burst through for a bonus-point try, converted by Mackay.

McCafferty was sent off for his second yellow card offence in the final minutes, but Bardwell claimed his second try, converted by Fieldsend as consolation.

Although bottom of the table, RWB tested Weston on numerous occasions with their running rugby which could prove ideal preparation for their home derby against Hornets on Saturday (3pm).

Captain Tom Sugg should be available for selection having completed World Rugby's concussion protocol and graduated return to play programme.

Weston United had to settle for a try-scoring bonus point from their 54-33 defeat at Tribute Somerset Premier leaders Nailsea & Backwell.

Mike McCarthy and Chris Young crossed for tries as Weston trailed 26-12 at the break, with Archie Tilsley adding a conversion.

And Sam Bethell, Billy Kirk and Ross Bennett went over for Weston in the second half, with all three converted by Tilsley.

United sit in fourth place and play their final home league game of the season against ninth-placed Oldfield Old Boys on Friday (8pm), looking to avenge a 24-0 defeat at Monkton Combe in December.

Weston Athletic did not play at the weekend after Bath Old Edwardians withdrew from Somerset Two North, but play their final league game of the season at home against Bristol Barbarians on Saturday (12.30pm).