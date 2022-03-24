Prop Coles to lead Weston on 150th appearance

Weston-super-Mare prop Sam Coles will be making his 150th first-team appearance for the club in their Tribute South West Premier match against Exmouth on Saturday (2.30pm).

Coles, a farmer, was born in Weston and educated at Lympsham Primary School before advancing to Hugh Sexey Middle School and Kings of Wessex Comprehensive. He finished his schooling at Cannington College.

The former Weston skipper, renowned as a solid scrummager and strong ball carrier, has represented Somerset at junior and senior levels and played for Bristol United in a Premiership A league game against Harlequins A at the Twickenham Stoop in December 2017.

Coles joined Weston at the beginning of the 2014/15 season from Burnham, where he learnt his trade in their mini and junior section before playing his early senior rugby at the club. He made his debut for Weston in the narrow home defeat by Old Centralians in January 2015.

Coles will lead the side, as captain Tom Sugg is ruled out through injury, as the fourth-placed Seasiders look to bounce back from two defeats as they host an Exmouth side who are one place but six points behind.

Weston-super-Mare: Jack Curtis; Huw Morgan, Cameron Maslen, Dylan Power, Joe Burgess; James Mackay, Dan Lomax; Sam Coles (capt), Aaron Thompson, Ollie Streeter, Ben Tothill, Ashley Russell, Jack Woodland, Jacob Cox, Ben Cox. Reps: Charley Kearns, Billy Kirk, Jack Press.

*Weston United, third in the Tribute Somerset Premier table, are in action on Friday evening against neighbours Hornets 2nd XV (8pm), with the visitors 22 points clear in second place and two points behind leaders Nailsea & Backwell.

Weston United: Ollie Walrond; Mike McCarthy, Harry Butland, Chris Young, Hayden Main; Archie Tilsley, Ross Bennett (capt); Rich Ford, Adam Fisher, Stev Donegan, Ross Chesher, Simon Hughes, Simon Hudson, Wilf Bright, Billy Kirk, Callum Kingscott. Reps: George Bamsey, Joe Connolly, Dan Press.

*Weston Athletic have seen opponents in two of their last three Tribute Somerset Two North fixtures unable to raise a side resulting in the Seasiders being awarded walkovers.

But sixth-placed Weston Athletic host Yatton 2nd XV on Saturday (2.30pm) after their mid-December meeting at The Park ended in a 19-19 draw.

Weston Athletic: James Harris; Simon Owens, Alex Humphreys, Huw Matthews, Robbie Hazzard; Dan Beer, Dylan Way; Sam Bethell, Chris Burton, Brook Cunningham, Rich Frost, Jon Hammond-Williams, Jacob Simpson, Vinnie Jones, Dan Meadon. Reps: Rich Bishop, Billy Howells, Les Richards, Tom Burge, Charlie Owens, Chris Ashworth, PJ Grimes, Jack Bridgman.