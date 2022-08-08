Weston RFC announce new kit deal with Karuta Sportswear

Weston-super-Mare Rugby Football Club have announced a new long-term deal for playing and off-field kit with independent family-owned Karuta Sportswear becoming their official kit supplier.

On the pitch, Weston-super-Mare teams will wear a revised Royal Blue shirt and shorts with blue socks with two white hoops near the top. The club’s main sponsor, Howards Motor Group, will appear on the front of all the shirts.

Different teams will have other sponsor logos elsewhere on their respective shirts, while the shorts for the three senior sides will have local cider manufacturers Thatchers across the back.

"As part of our 'One-Club' strategy, we will be sourcing our sportswear for the whole club – from minis and juniors, the Roses, Colts and the three senior sides for the first time,” said Weston-super-Mare RFC’s Commercial Director Alex Larkin.

"We launched an open tender process at the end of last season, which attracted numerous interested parties, including big-name brands. We involved a wide range of people from within the club, including players, to shortlist two contenders.

“We then undertook a strict due diligence process on two parties before making our decision. We know Karuta Sportswear will be able to provide the quality product that we are looking for, not just for the coming season but for several years to come.”

Martin Longden, Karuta's founder and managing director, added: "We are proud to have been accepted by Weston-super-Mare RFC as their kit supplier, especially as this is seen as a ground-breaking deal that involves all the teams within such a progressive club.

"Here at Karuta, we are proud to say we produce British-designed sportswear. We source from the United Kingdom and use local specialised services as we feel it is important to support British Companies."

Weston-super-Mare-based Karuta Sportswear was founded in 2016 with the sole aim of bringing high-quality sportswear to all levels of sport at an affordable price. In 2020 they were awarded the North Somerset New Business of the Year.

