Weston's Frame on crest of a wave with bronze

PUBLISHED: 15:30 26 September 2019

Jake Frame in action at the World Waterski Racing Championships in Vichy, France

Archant

Weston's Jake Frame was on the crest of a wave after winning bronze at the World Waterski Racing Championships in France.

The 25-year-old was competing in the Formula 2 men's class in Vichy, were competitors had to see how many laps of a 1.4-mile river course they could complete in an hour.

Frame competed in four races, with four boats setting off at the same time every 15 seconds and reaching speeds of around 80-85mph.

And he finished second in one race and third in another on his way to claiming third place in the final standings behind two Australian rivals.

Dad Simon Faulkner drove his speedboat, while Glenn Rix acted as observer, and Tim and Kerry Clarke, parents of fiancé Amy who he used to race against in junior competitions, said: "We were so proud of him. There were 14 of us staying in a big house, including his mum, dad and grandparents, and Jake was the only Brit on the podium out of 18 to compete in total and the first since about 1982.

"It was very stressful trying to watch it and the water was so rough. They were broken arms, a broken ankle and a sunken boat, with the driver breaking his leg."

Frame, who comes from a waterskiing family and began at the age of four, is a four-time British champion, two-time European champion and two-time winner of the annual Diamond Race - a world open event staged in Belgium.

Originally from Kent, he has twice been named the Medway Sports Personality of the Year.

