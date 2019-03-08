Weston Jets' Hemming full of praise for Cardiff Merlins rivals after thrilling triumph
PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 June 2019
Dave Green
Richard Hemming says it felt fantastic to see Weston Jets come out on top after beating Cardiff Merlins in the South West League at Pontcanna Fields on Sunday.
Jets secured a thrilling victory by just one run to beat their hosts 26-25 in south Wales.
But despite Weston's victory Hemming was full of commersation for the Merlins.
"I'm ecstatic," he said. "I think that was a very close game, I don't think anybody really deserved to lose it, both teams played really well but it's fantastic to come out on top.
"It was very close, and I say Cardiff aren't going to be long from winning games and they gave us two really good close games and I do feel for them.
"They played very well, they had home field, the weather was atrocious but I think both teams coped as best they could in the conditions and luckily we came through.
"We just have a bit more knowledge about the game coming through. It's the old team members showing us what to do, bringing us on.
"As I say Cardiff won't be long before they win comfortably."
Right field Hemming lavished praise onto Jets pitcher Marshall Hanney following the slender success.
He added: "He played really well, he's done really well all season in fairness to him."
The 50-year old Hemming says the spirit of the team is driving them on after improving on their performances from last season.
And with the Bristol Bats defeating Bristol Buccaneers in their city derby, it means that both the Jets and the Buccaneers will play the second half of the season in the Single A League.
"When we had that really poor second innings, to come back from that shows the character of the team," added Hemming.
"We've done it before against the Bristol Buccaneers where we came through and scored nine runs in the dying stages, but the team performed really well (today).
"I think it was three wins, three losses so that was more than we did last year, so I think the team is progressing and coming onward to bigger and better things."