Weston Jets' Hemming full of praise for Cardiff Merlins rivals after thrilling triumph

Marshall Hanney in action for the Weston Jets as Cardiff baserunner Iestyn Dallimore tires to record a run Dave Green

Richard Hemming says it felt fantastic to see Weston Jets come out on top after beating Cardiff Merlins in the South West League at Pontcanna Fields on Sunday.

Weston Jets Pitcher Marshall Hanney in action for Weston Jets during their win over Cardiff Merlins Weston Jets Pitcher Marshall Hanney in action for Weston Jets during their win over Cardiff Merlins

Jets secured a thrilling victory by just one run to beat their hosts 26-25 in south Wales.

But despite Weston's victory Hemming was full of commersation for the Merlins.

"I'm ecstatic," he said. "I think that was a very close game, I don't think anybody really deserved to lose it, both teams played really well but it's fantastic to come out on top.

"It was very close, and I say Cardiff aren't going to be long from winning games and they gave us two really good close games and I do feel for them.

Cardiff Merlins hitter Yuki Kato gets ready to hit the ball with Tom Jimenez as the Catcher Cardiff Merlins hitter Yuki Kato gets ready to hit the ball with Tom Jimenez as the Catcher

"They played very well, they had home field, the weather was atrocious but I think both teams coped as best they could in the conditions and luckily we came through.

"We just have a bit more knowledge about the game coming through. It's the old team members showing us what to do, bringing us on.

"As I say Cardiff won't be long before they win comfortably."

Right field Hemming lavished praise onto Jets pitcher Marshall Hanney following the slender success.

Richard Hemming of the Weston Jets after victory over Cardiff Merlins Richard Hemming of the Weston Jets after victory over Cardiff Merlins

He added: "He played really well, he's done really well all season in fairness to him."

The 50-year old Hemming says the spirit of the team is driving them on after improving on their performances from last season.

And with the Bristol Bats defeating Bristol Buccaneers in their city derby, it means that both the Jets and the Buccaneers will play the second half of the season in the Single A League.

"When we had that really poor second innings, to come back from that shows the character of the team," added Hemming.

"We've done it before against the Bristol Buccaneers where we came through and scored nine runs in the dying stages, but the team performed really well (today).

"I think it was three wins, three losses so that was more than we did last year, so I think the team is progressing and coming onward to bigger and better things."