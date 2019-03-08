Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Equestrian: Weston's Mager makes mark at Hickstead

PUBLISHED: 12:48 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 19 August 2019

Weston's Sophie Mager

Weston's Sophie Mager

Archant

Weston's Sophie Mager was celebrating in the winner's circle at the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead recently.

Mager was competing at the event for the very first time, having qualified Sampson, her seven-year-old gelding, at the Devon County Show and British Skewbald & Piebald Association spring show.

And they combined to good effect to claim the Coloured Horse Amateur Championship title, while also finishing third and winning leading amateur in a strong middle/heavyweight horse class.

Mager, 24, has owned Sampson for two years and runs her own business providing a support service for teenagers and young adults with learning disabiltiies.

Mum Nicky said: "Horses have been Sophie's hobby from a very young age and she spends all her spare time riding and training Sampson, with help and advice from close friends Sarah and Lisa Nicholls from Wedmore."

Most Read

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

Highways England rules out ‘smart motorway’ for M5

M5 traffic. Picture: Highways England

Picture Past: August 15, 1969 – Town prepares for first multi-storey car park

A group of young exhibitors at Lympsham British Legion Flower and Vegetable Show. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Improvements for five Weston parks

Grove Park will receive some of the funding. Picture: John Crockford-Hawley

Three jailed for drug dealing

Adrian Liburd

Most Read

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

Highways England rules out ‘smart motorway’ for M5

M5 traffic. Picture: Highways England

Picture Past: August 15, 1969 – Town prepares for first multi-storey car park

A group of young exhibitors at Lympsham British Legion Flower and Vegetable Show. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Improvements for five Weston parks

Grove Park will receive some of the funding. Picture: John Crockford-Hawley

Three jailed for drug dealing

Adrian Liburd

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Equestrian: Weston’s Mager makes mark at Hickstead

Weston's Sophie Mager

Clevedon United 0 Nailsea & Tickenham 3

Gary Freeman awarded Man of the Match for Nailsea and Tickenham by Phil Johnson of Johnsons Property Services

Bristol Airport’s rural bus service plans called into question

An artist impression of Bristol Airports revised terminal. Picture: Bristol Airport

Cricket: Yates puts Somerset under pressure

Jack Brooks in bowling action for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists