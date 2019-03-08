Equestrian: Weston's Mager makes mark at Hickstead

Weston's Sophie Mager Archant

Weston's Sophie Mager was celebrating in the winner's circle at the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead recently.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mager was competing at the event for the very first time, having qualified Sampson, her seven-year-old gelding, at the Devon County Show and British Skewbald & Piebald Association spring show.

And they combined to good effect to claim the Coloured Horse Amateur Championship title, while also finishing third and winning leading amateur in a strong middle/heavyweight horse class.

Mager, 24, has owned Sampson for two years and runs her own business providing a support service for teenagers and young adults with learning disabiltiies.

Mum Nicky said: "Horses have been Sophie's hobby from a very young age and she spends all her spare time riding and training Sampson, with help and advice from close friends Sarah and Lisa Nicholls from Wedmore."