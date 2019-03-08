Weston AC's Chris McMilan at it again after finishing in third place at Clevedon 10k

Weston Athletic Club ran away with it again after 32 members of the 58 who took part in the Clevedon Midsummer 10k all recorded new fastest times for that distance.

This year's race saw Weston represented by over 10 per cent on the fast, flat course between Clevedon and the village of Kingston Seymour.

Running conditions were cooler than usual, although breezier at times, which made for a great race.

And after coming home in an impressive 250th place during the London Marathon in April - which saw him become the third fastest marathon runner for the club - Chris McMillan finished in a respectful third place out of 478 runners with a time of 33 minutes 58 seconds.

Kieran Summers also made it into the top six after recording 34.32 and won his age category.

Darren Stacey took the third club spot with 37.08, closely followed by Alan Fuller (37.20), which would cement third place in his category.

Susan Duncan was the fastest Weston female with a time of 39.37, which saw her come home two minutes and 42 seconds ahead of fellow member Michelle Fryer.

Nia Davies was the third club woman to finish with a time of 42.38 placing her second in her categroy.

Carol O'Leary recored another age cateogry win to add to her collection when she came home in a time of 46.52.

Meanwhile, three of the club's women tested their strength and determination to the limit as Emma Lane took part in the Hope 24 race in Devon - a 24-hour event of continuous five-mile laps.

And Lane would finish as the overall winner in the solo event after she ran a stunning 105 miles in 23 hours.

Sara Butcher was the second Weston woman to take on another one-day event, following on from her gruelling 145-mile challenge last month.

This time, Butcher would compete at the Endurance 24 running event, achieving a more modest total of 60 miles after also managing to squeeze in an overnight sleep!

Sam Buzza took on a marathon of an altogether different kind as she joined 100 others runners in running up and down the stairs and corridors of Shepton Mallet prison.

Competitors ran 78 continuous laps of the stairs and corridors and Buzza finished in 6:28.47.