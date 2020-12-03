Weston Open Badminton Club bag new sponsor David Biddle – Double Glazing.
Weston Open Badminton Club is proud to announce a new sponsorship agreement for the 2020/21 season with David Biddle – Double Glazing.
David Biddle is a local firm specialising in double glazing, PVCu windows and doors, fascias, gutters and cladding, installation and maintenance.
And Biddle also offers a free quotation and friendly service.
"Bringing this new sponsor on board, during these challenging economic times is crucial to enable even more players access to league badminton this coming season," said founding club member Paul Edwards.
"The club is currently receiving national recognition for its work to increase participation in the sport. Practice nights are on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at venues across Weston.
"Unlike all other clubs there is no membership fee, it is purely pay and play with no obligation or commitment. There is no minimum standard policy and the club welcomes all ages, abilities and weights."
If you would like to join the club, email predwards@hotmail.co.uk or contact them via their Facebook page WSM Open Badminton Club. Call 07867 987718 or email davidbiddle@talktalk.net to support a local business who is backing local sport.
