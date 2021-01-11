Sweeney boosts Weston seniors

Published: 12:48 PM January 11, 2021

Weston Golf Club's new captains for 2021 face the camera at the annual Drive In event - Credit: Weston Golf Club

Weston's seniors got the new year off to a good start at the annual Captain's Drive In competition, thanks to keen runner Mo Sweeney.

On a cold and frosty morning, Sweeney completed his own version of the Hangover 10k from his home to the club to raise money for new captain Paul Chesney's charity, Vision North Somerset.

And despite treacherous conditions underfoot, Sweeney clocked 59 minutes and 37 seconds and raised £600 for the charity, with a few more donations still to come.

But the first competition of 2021 also proved to be the last for now due to the latest national lockdown due to coronavirus.

A team bowmaker saw two scores from three count towards each total, with Mike Dyer, Alan Harris and Kenton Simpson claiming first place with 75 points.

Ron Kelley, Steve Strange and Steve Thomas took second place on countback from Dave Bickell, Terry Waite and captain Chesney, after both teams scored 74.

Fourth place went to Dave Garrett, Graham Quick and Richard Turner for their 72 points and better back nine than new club captain Paul Burns, Dennis Longden and Gareth Williams.

Thanks were also given to Neil Urch and House Fox for a generous donation that was used to cover some of the prizes, releasing more funds to the charities.