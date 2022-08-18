News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston seniors battle hot conditions to contest two competitions

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM August 18, 2022
Weston Golf Club's seniors played two competitions during the recent hot spell.

The first was a three-man team bowmaker with the winners being Mark Fozzard, Ron Kelley and John Stokes who scored 86 points. 

In second place with 85 were Mike Dyer, Alan Harris and Garth Wilson followed by Richard Harris, Neil Watkins and Chris Wray in third, Martyn Forman, Steve Roberts and Kelvin Wyatt in fourth and Nick Farrant, Derek Goldie and Joe Neary in fifth.

They also competed for the Eric Benn Trophy which is a drawn pairs competition comprising one lower handicap player with a higher handicap player. 

The top four places had to be decided on countback as all four pairs returned a score of 41 points.

First place went to Ian Pitt and Jim Blackhurst followed by Gareth Williams and John Atherton in second, John Stokes and Nick Palmer third and Gerry Taylor and Richard Harris in fourth.

A further point behind were Nick Bohin and Kenton Simpson in fifth.

