Bartlett: Weston AFC set for 'cup final' with Harrow Borough

Weston AFC's 4-0 win at Truro City saw them move back into the Southern League play-offs. - Credit: Cameron Weldon

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett has described their last Southern Premier South match with Harrow Borough on Saturday as a “cup final.”

The Seagulls are back at The Optima Stadium for the first time in five games, a period which has seen them play at home twice in their last 10 games, since beating Hendon 6-0.

And with a place in the play-offs up for grabs Bartlett and his side will finish in the top five if they better the results of Chesham United, who face Wimborne Town, and Yate Town, who take on Gosport Borough.

“It’ll be nice to be back at home, it’ll be a big crowd and a good occasion. It’s a cup final for us,” Bartlett said.

“We know Everything there is to know about Harrow, they have good players and are difficult opposition, but it’s about us. I have to pick the right team to get the job done.

“It’s an exciting, tense end to the season, we have worked hard, we have had an incredible fixture schedule and we have done very well to be fifth with one game remaining.

“As we all know anything can happen in football so let’s see, all we can do is our best and that’s exactly what we will do on Saturday.”

Bartlett said they are “waiting” to hear back on the fitness of Jacob Jagger-Cane who has missed wins at Truro City and Gosport Borough as well as the defeat with Taunton Town with a tight thigh.

He confirmed Alfie Moulden is out until pre-season with a hip problem but everyone else is “fit and available” for Boro.

Bartlett added: “We have managed to build a good squad, everyone is working hard for each other. The hardest thing to do as a manager is to get everyone believing in the same thing, and we have got that.”

Weston recorded back-to-back wins after comprehensively beating 4-0 Truro City on Monday.

Dayle Grubb’s double plus one apiece from James Dodd and Marlon Jackson saw the Seagulls claim the three points.

“It was a good win, a very professional performance on a difficult pitch,” said Bartlett.

“We are fifth, we deserve to be, but we have a lot of hard work ahead still.

“We can only take care of ourselves, we try to win every game, sometimes that’s not possible of course but we have been good and the squad is settled. It was a good performance and it keeps us in the race.”