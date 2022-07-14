Bartlett: Weston AFC should not 'fear tough challenges' ahead of Newport visit

Weston AFC have now recorded successive wins on the road at Brimscombe & Thrupp and Bridgwater United ahead of their friendly with Newport County at The Optima Stadium. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Manager Scott Bartlett said Weston AFC “shouldn’t fear tough challenges” because there is a lot to “gain” from their game with Newport County this Friday.

After their defeat to Exeter City the Seagulls have recorded successive wins on the road at Brimscombe & Thrupp and Bridgwater United on their return to The Optima Stadium

And Bartlett said he is excited to welcome the second successive football league side to BS24.

Dayle Grubb in action for Weston AFC at Bridgwater United. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

“We are looking forward to it, we have just travelled twice so it’ll be nice to be back at our home and against brilliant opposition in Newport,” he said.

“They are a top club that have grown amazingly over the years, James (Rowberry) is a brilliant coach and a good guy.

“They will be a really though opposition for us but we shouldn't fear tough challenges because there is so much to gain from playing a game like this for us.”

After opening proceedings with 5-0 defeat to the Grecians, the Seagulls recorded double figures at the Lilywhites with a 10-0 win last Saturday.

Jay Murray’s first ever hat-trick for Weston as well as further goals from Lloyd Humphries, Keiran Thomas, Marlon Jackson, Elis Watts, Dayle Grubb, Ben Griffith and an own goal from Matt Barnard completed the rout.

Weston followed up their display in Gloucestershire with a 4-0 win at Bridgwater on Tuesday night.

Jackson, Grubb, Griffith and Watts once again got themselves on the scoresheet against the Robins to help the Seagulls record victory.

However, Bartlett said the Exiles will provide his team with a “different challenge” but it will be one they will all relish.

Elis Watts has scored two goals in two games for Weston AFC at both Brimscombe & Thrupp and Bridgwater United. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Bartlett added the level between the two sides will be another step up for his team but the match will help them to grow in their continued preparation for the new season.

“We will have spells of the game without the ball so it’s a good exercise to work on our shape and our concentration, the tempo is usually quicker as well which means there is more intense running so it’s good from a physical perspective as well.

“When we do have the ball, we have to look after it because we can’t afford to squander possession against good sides so there’s a different challenge there and one, we are looking forward to.”