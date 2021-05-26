Trego: Weston showed 'lot of composure' to beat Taunton St Andrews

Published: 5:00 PM May 26, 2021

Weston’s Peter Trego says his side showed a “lot of composure” to make it four wins from four against Taunton St Andrews and maintain their perfect start of the season.

After Taunton St Andrews posted 225-9 from their 40 overs, Weston lost three early wickets for just 12 runs to sit on 71-3.

But Simon Green joined Trego and the pair put on a 150-run partnership, which saw both batsmen pick up half-centuries.

And despite Trego being caught by Josh Thomas off the bowling of Lloyd Alley, Weston would end victors by six wickets.

“It’s brilliant, we knew it was going to be a tough game against a strong Taunton St Andrews, even early on in the season you get a sense that ourselves and them will be near the top of the league,” Trego said.

“It’s great to get a win over them on what was a good pitch but we felt like we probably let them get a few too many. To chase that four down was great and in particular Simon Green coming in for his first game of the season was fantastic 66 not out.”

Trego’s 82 runs from 73 balls was his first half-century this season after 13 at North Perrott, 12 at Ilminster and four against Winterbourne in Weston’s first three games.

But the all-rounder was delighted to share a key stand with Green, which he said was “just what the team needed.”

He added: “I struggled in the first few games for runs so it was nice to get a few, nice to put in a contribution for the lads but being up the other end with Green is really pleasing.

“We’ve played cricket together for 25-plus years so to just be batting out here for Weston is pretty cool.”

Brother and head coach Sam described the match as the “biggest game in Premier Two” last week and Trego agreed they had delivered to pick up the win.

“We certainly did, we knew it was a big game and we showed quite a lot of composure I thought,” he said.

“I thought 225 was a decent score but we showed a lot of composure, a great start from Ryan (Davies) and Pressy (Jack Press) at the top but obviously we had that cluster of wickets that left it a little bit on the edge.

“It’s exactly what we needed to do, (it) probably gives us a little bit of a breathing space in this league.

“In this league as we know with only one club going up there aren’t really any off weeks because there are a lot of teams in this league that can sneak up on you and turn you over on any given Saturday.

“We've just got to keep concentrating, improve our catching definitely and hopefully we keep this momentum going through the season.”