Kasey Aldridge: Weston sign Somerset all-rounder for 2021 season

Published: 5:00 PM March 1, 2021

Weston have announced the signing of Somerset and England under-19s all-rounder Kasey Aldridge for the 2021 season.

Aldridge, a fast bowler and middle order batsman, recently signed professional terms with Somerset for the next three campaigns after coming through the Academy in Taunton.

He has also taken 20 wickets whilst with England under-19s, with a best bowling performance of 5/18.

“I am really pleased to be joining Weston Cricket Club for the next season," Aldridge told the club's website.

"It’s a great club and I loved hearing the plans that the team there have for the coming few seasons.

You may also want to watch:

"I want to enjoy playing cricket for Weston, taking wickets and scoring runs so that I can continue to impress the coaches at Somerset."

Head coach Sam Trego also spoke of his delight of welcome Aldridge to the club, adding: “We are always on the lookout for quality players to join the squad, and Kasey is definitely that.

"He bowls genuine pace, and will provide a great option with the new ball for the 2021 season.

"Hopefully with some good performances for us, he can force his way into the Somerset first XI. We are buzzing to have him at Devonshire Road."

Weston also thanked sponsor James White Sales for helping to bring Aldridge on board.