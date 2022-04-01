Laird: Weston AFC squad good enough for both Southern Premier South and Conference South

Player-assistant manager Scott Laird believes Weston AFC’s squad is “more than good enough” for the both the Southern Premier South and Conference South.

The Seagulls are currently in the play-off places after a third win in a row, beating Tiverton Town 2-1 with goals from Lloyd Humphries and Sam Avery after victories over Wimborne Town and Hendon.

The 2-1 triumph in Devon cemented Weston’s fifth position and sees them four points clear with four games left.

And Laird said his side produced a hard earned performance to get a "deserved" three points.

“It was a really hard game,” said Laird of Wednesday's success.

“Tiverton are a really good side, just won five in a row and they have got really good managers in Scotty Rogers and 'Dodge' (Martyn Rogers), who I respect greatly, and we knew it was going to be a hard game.

“Obviously you can say what you want about the pitch but the pitch was actually fine. They put some sand on it. They worked on it that week leading up to it and the pitch was alright.

“It wasn’t, again, conducive to the way we want to play because we want to play football on the floor.

“We were brave, we still try to do it, we played some good passing moves and our first half we probably deserved to go 1-0 up.

“They had a good spell at the end of the first half. Second half we dominated really and I think in the end deserved three points.”

Avery’s late winner was a result of hard work in training revealed Laird.

The defender bravely headed home on 83 minutes following Humphries’ flick-on from Jordan Bastin’s corner.

“We focus on set-pieces because we have got some really good players who can attack the ball and ultimately we have got delivery from anybody,” he added.

“I can take them, Grubby (Dayle Grubb) can take them, Jordan Bastin takes them, Doddsy (James Dodd) can take them and Lloydy (Lloyd Humphries) can take them.

“There are so many players in our team that can take set-pieces and can be consistently very good.

“When you have got that as the first and foremost, the delivery, you can just make runs off that because you know the ball is going to come into an area, a really good area to attack.”

Laird arrived in BS24 three years ago, after he ended his nine-year stint in the Football League, to become manager Scott Bartlett’s assistant.

And Laird hailed the transition between then and now praising the club’s never-say-die attitude.

“We are a different animal to what we were when we first took over.,” he added.

“Me and the gaffer knew it was going to be a process. We knew it was going to take a while to figure out the level, what type of player you need for the level and we now have that squad which is more than good enough for this league and the league above."

Laird continued: “I just know now we just keep going and keep going. We don’t panic. We don’t start booting it long, panicking and trying to force it.

“We keep playing our style of football and I think it grinds teams down. It’s hard to defend against. In the end we always keep creating chances, we look strong in normal play, set-pieces, and individually and as a collective we are looking like a strong opposition for anybody.”