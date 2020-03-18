Water Polo: Weston start new season with loss

The Weston Water Polo team face the camera (pic Frank Morris) Archant

Weston lost their opening match of the 2020 Bristol & West Water Polo League Division One season against City of Newport, 20-15, at the weekend.

The hosts faced an uphill battle with two players unavailable and Dutch goalkeeper Danny Jacobs then having to pull out after an accident with sand in his right eye whilst working on the beach with the sand sculpture team.

George Forbes went in goal for the opening quarter and did his best to restrict the visitors to just seven goals, whilst captain Reece Trapani replied with a hat-trick.

Further goals by Kyle Malone and Nesin Guler, Weston’s Turkish player who joined them late in the season of 2019, ensured the Seasiders trailed by just two goals at the break.

Scott Bradley replaced Forbes in Weston’s goal but Newport opened the scoring soon after the start of the second period through former Weston player Chris Taylor.

Liam Coles kept the home side in touch with a superb power shot from about eight metres out and Forbes, now playing in the outfield, netted Weston’s eighth goal before Trapani adding their ninth.

Former captain James Farror added another goal to restore Newport’s two-goal cushion before Forbes struck back for the Seasiders to pull within one goal.

But a further three goals through Farror, Taylor and Matt Veale saw the visitors take a 12-9 lead at half-time.

Goals dried up for both teams in the third period as both teams tightened their defences, but Farror opened the scoring before Trapani added his fifth goal of the game and further strikes from Coles and Trapani left Weston three goals behind with one period to play.

Forbes gave hope to the Seasiders by netting the first goal, but Newport added a further two goals to take it to 17-13 before Weston were awarded a penalty by referee Phil Whiting. Unfortunately Coles’ shot was saved at the post by Iwan Edwards.

Coles made amends a minute later, before conceding a penalty himself, which Farror converted and the visitors scored another two goals through Veale and Taylor.

Trapani converted a penalty to finish with seven goals and the man of the match award for Weston before play was suspended for the forseeable future on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic.