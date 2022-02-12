Seagulls flying high after beating Magpies to go nine league games unbeaten

Weston AFC continued their good run of form as they beat Wimborne Town 2-0 at The Optima Stadium this afternoon (Saturday).

The Seagulls looked comfortable throughout the encounter and deservedly took the lead in the 37th minute when Marlon Jackson slid home to break the deadlock.

Dayle Grubb’s low finish outside the box in the 77th minute made it nine games in the Southern Premier South unbeaten for Weston.

Manager Scott Bartlett made three changes from last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Yate Town, with Lloyd Humphries, Jay Murray and Jordan Bastin replacing Jacob Jagger-Cane, Josh Thomas and Sonny Cox.

The Magpies started with both Curtis Young and Dan Bartlett going close as the duo saw their efforts drift wide inside the first 13 minutes.

Grubb had Weston’s first shot on target a couple of minutes later but Gerard Benfield was able to gather the midfielder’s effort at the second attempt.

Jordan Bastin then saw his shot hooked off the line from Jay Murray’s cross on 22 minutes before the winger went down in the penalty box but appeals were waved away by the referee.

Grubb then fired his shot wide before his corner found the head of Keiran Thomas which beat Benfield but not the post as his effort crashed off the woodwork.

But the vocal supporters didn’t have to wait long for the opening goal as seven minutes before the break Weston found the back of the net.

A lovely ball over the top from Scott Laird was picked up Bastin down the by-line before his low cross was fired home by Jackson into the top corner.

Max Harris saved well from Harry Morgan’s free-kick 25 yards from goal as the Cheltenham Town loanee flung himself across the goal and tipped the forward effort’s behind to keep the score in Weston’s favour at the break

Humphries drove his effort wide before Murray saw his strike saved by Benfield in the first seven minutes of the second-half before Young fired wide for Wimborne.

Humphries was then denied by Benfield just before the hour before Bastin hit the post after being played in by Jackson in the 71st minute.

But Grubb struck the killer blow 13 minutes of time after cutting inside and firing low and hard into the back of the net to seal the win for his sixth goal in eight games.

Weston AFC: Harris, Keiran Thomas, Laird, Dodd, Pope, Avery, Murray, (Cox 81), Humphries, (Josh Thomas 68), Jackson, Grubb, Bastin (Jagger-Cane 76)