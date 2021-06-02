Weston CC fall to fist defeat of season by 212 runs at Bristol CC

Published: 12:54 PM June 2, 2021

Chris Davidson celebrates what he thinks is the wicket of Nic Halstead-Cleak but nothing is given by umpire Bill Sandiford. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston's winning streak came to an end at Bristol on Saturday.

Having won the toss and elected to bowl first they saw Kasey Aldridge and Peter Trego bowl well in their first spells, and Matt Knight struck in his first over to remove Fin Trenouth for 20.

Miles Kandolinna was trapped LBW by Shabil Ahmed for 12, but after that Bristol took control, running some very quick singles and attacking the short boundary successfully.

Weston celebrate Shabil Ahemd's wicket of Bristol's Miles Kandolinna. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston did little wrong in the field, but the Bristol batters were attacking with intent.

Nic Halstead-Cleak, who survived a very good caught behind appeal earlier in the match off the bowling of Chris Davidson, got 61.

Louie Shaw finished 76 not out and Harry Thompson was run out off the last ball of the innings for a brutal 82 off just 53 balls to swing the momentum in Bristol's favour.

Bristol reached the end of their 45 overs on 264-4 with Davidson the pick of the bowlers with figures of 9-1-28-1.

The Weston innings never really got going as Jack Press fell in the first over, and Ryan Davies followed two overs later.

Shabil Ahmed was bowled off the first ball of the ninth over, the first of three wickets in that over as Weston collapsed from 28-2 to 28-6 inside four overs.

Gloucestershire's Josh Shaw claimed 6-14 and Tommy Probert 2-11 in devastating opening spells.

Tahmid Ahmed offered some resistance first with Knight and then with debutant Jake Richards, but there was little that could be done at that point and Weston crumbled to 52 all out.

Bristol thoroughly deserved victory with an emphatic performance in all areas.

Weston CC will return to action against Frome this Saturday at Devonshire Road. - Credit: Josh Thomas

There were some positives for Weston to take in the match, particularly the fielding of Davis Trego and Richards, a late call-up who was playing with an injury.

Weston will look to return to their previous form at home against Frome on Saturday.

The Forte Financial Player of the Match was awarded to Jake Richards for his dedicated fielding on debut.