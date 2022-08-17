Weston CC suffer in heat as Ilminster win by four wickets

Sam Elstone top scored for Weston CC with 96 runs, including seven fours, from 126 deliveries. - Credit: NDPhotography

Weston struggled in the heat at Ilminster, suffering a four-wicket defeat in WEPL Prem Two Bristol/Somerset on Saturday.

Batting first, Weston were unlucky to lose both Jack Trego and Tahmid Ahmed cheaply.

However, Sam Elstone was in imperious form, swiping balls to the boundary and running hard in tough conditions.

Elstone was part of partnerships of 106 runs with Pete Trego (63), 26 with captain Chris Davidson and 32 with Sam Trego before he was unfortunately trapped leg before on 96.

Sam Trego showed that class is permanent, coming out of retirement to score 35 off just 30 balls, but the Ilminster bowlers, especially James Pyman (9.2-0-46-4) toiled well in the heat to dismiss Weston for 234 in the last of their allotted overs.

The Weston pace attack did not get off to a great start, despite Tom Court claiming the wicket of opening batter JT Langridge for a duck, so there was an early switch to spin.

This pegged back the run rate, but Sam Spurway was a man on a mission for the hosts.

Struggling with a hamstring injury, he seemed determined to move as little as possible by hitting only boundaries.

He raced to his 50 off just 24 balls and looked set for lots more when Tahmid Ahmed entered the bowling attack and claimed his scalp on 62.

Tahmid Ahmed then went on to trap Ben Johnston lbw for 45 and Davidson entered the fray, taking two quick wickets.

With Ilminster now on 166-5, Weston looked to be in with a chance, but it was not to be.

Peter Trego claimed one further wicket but Warry saw Ilminster over the line with an unbeaten 73 in the 47th over.

Weston return to action this Saturday when they welcome Bishopston to Devonshire Road.