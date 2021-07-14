News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston snatch last-gasp draw against Cardiff City XI

Lee Power

Published: 10:06 AM July 14, 2021   
Weston boss Scott Bartlett saw his side snatch a late draw against Cardiff City

Weston boss Scott Bartlett saw his side snatch a late draw against Cardiff City - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston snatched a 1-1 draw with a Cardiff City XI in their latest pre-season friendly thanks to a last-gasp Isiah Jones goal at the Optima Stadium.

The Seagulls, having beaten an Exeter City XI in their first match a week earlier, saw Scott Laird block Chanka Zimba's effort and Luke Purnell save Keenan Patten's free-kick in the opening 10 minutes.

And Zimba saw another attempt go just wide of the post after being played in by Ryan Cavanagh midway through the first half.

Jones forced George Ratcliffe into a save at the other end, from Jacob Jagger-Cane's pass, and Jay Murray - a new signing from Clevedon Town - burst forward and saw his low shot kept out.

The visitors opened the scoring on 35 minutes when Zimba beat Purnell at the second attempt, poking home from close range, and both sides made a number of changes for the second period.

Ben Griffith and Lucas Vowles replaced Jordan Bastin and Mike Symons for Weston, who began well after the restart.

Griffith shot wide after finding space in the box, then went close on the hour as Taylor Jones saved.

Purnell denied Tavio D'Almedia on 70 minutes, before Jones thwarted Griffith and Travis Yule-Turner with a double save to protect Cardiff's slender lead.

The Bluebirds looked to have held on for victory, as Weston forced a series of corners late on, but the home side's pressure paid off when Laird delivered another set-piece and Jones headed home with only seconds left.

Scott Bartlett's men are due to visit Frome Town on Friday (7.30pm) and travel to Clevedon Town on Tuesday (7.30pm), before their next home friendly against a Bristol City XI on Saturday week (July 24, 3pm).

Weston: Purnell, Thomas, Laird, Jagger-Cane (Trialist 79), Jones, Avery, McCootie (Kempster 68), Humphries (Trialist 74), Symons (Griffiths 46), Murray (Yule-Turner 68), Bastin (Vowles 46).

