Royle picks up Pentagon Trophy as Weston golfers return

Published: 1:59 PM April 27, 2021

Competition returned to Weston-super-Mate after four months without play with the Pentagon Trophy.

Clear blue skies greeted golfers, with the fairways and greens in excellent condition, and there was some impressive scoring considering the long lay-off, including no fewer than 22 twos.

Adam Royle came out on top on countback from Mark Davie, after both carded nett scores of 65.

Samuel Poole was third on 67, one clear of Chris Evans, as Ross Davidson, Chanon Sookphanich, Gino Necco, Chris Wray, Thomas Oliver-Morris and Oliver Poole all shot 69s.

The seniors also made a welcome return to action with the third qualifying round of the Alan Holt Trophy.

The competition is played over only 16 holes, so full advantage of the conditions could not be taken.

However, Kenton Simpson recorded a nett 65 for top spot ahead of Ian Freeman (67), who had a better back nine than Derek Cook.

Three others tied on 68, with Adrian Heaney taking fourth on countback ahead of Terry Whybrow and Nick Bohin.

A group of players shot 69, with seventh place going to Mo Sweeney, ahead of Pete Brewin, Dave Holder and John Morgan.

Simpson and Freeman progress to the knockout stages played in the summer months.

A spokesperson said: "The absence of competition golf meant a host of players had forgotten the new WHS handicap rules when completing their cards, so a fair amount of leniency and discretion was allowed by competition secretary Fred Donbavand which will not be forthcoming for the next seniors competition!"