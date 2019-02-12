Weston’s American football team win again as league debut edges closer

Weston Supers continued their preparation ahead of their debut season with impressive performances against experienced opposition.

The flag football team – which plays a non-contact version of American football – travelled to Wiltshire on Sunday for a pre-season gameday against Swindon Storm and Leighton Steam.

The Supers formed just last summer and have swiftly earned a spot in the British American Football Association League, which kicks off in the spring.

Weston gained some valuable experience at Swindon’s Mannington Recreation Ground, first beating the home side 18-12 in a hard-fought encounter before suffering a last-gasp 26-19 defeat to the well-drilled Leighton Buzzard-based outfit.

The Supers started the first game on defence, and it only took them a few seconds to steal possession as cornerback Dave Grubb tipped a pass for safety Dan Frost to complete a toe-tapping interception on the sideline.

The Supers took the lead through wide receiver Sam Matthews, but thereafter they struggled to move the chains.

Frost continued his ball-hawking defensive effort though, snaring two more interceptions to keep Weston ahead – while cornerback Darren Burgess showcased his excellent tackling ability.

Frost’s fine game continued as he stepped in offence in the second half, and quarterback Matt Keyse’s quick thinking at the line released the receiver who caught an excellent deep ball for the score.

Swindon fought back hard though and closed to within six points, and had Weston fretting in the final moments as they pushed for the go-ahead score but the Supers stood firm to claim an impressive scalp.

Next up was a contest against the Steam, who thumped Weston in their debut match in August.

The Supers’ rearguard continued its fine afternoon with most valuable player Frost snaring two more interceptions on a remarkable day for the defensive captain, and the offence found its flow with touchdowns for Mathews and Gareth Brock which gave Weston a 19-13 lead.

But offensive miscues cost them dearly as the Steam snatched the lead with 10 seconds remaining before the otherwise-faultless Keyse threw a game-ending pick as the Supers desperately searched for a touchdown.

To join the Supers, log on to www.facebook.com/westonsupers