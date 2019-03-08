Flag football: Weston Supers end season in champion style!

Weston Supers face the camera Archant

Weston Supers completed their debut BAFA season in superb style after being crowned champions at Worle School.

A record of 11 wins and five losses saw them beat closest rivals Exeter Falcons (9-7) as their attack racked up an impressive 530 points over the campaign, outscoring the next best team by 212.

Weston players led most of the individual statistical categories, with Matt Keyse topping the passing touchdown charts with 47.

Sam Matthews (17) and Bailey Jackson (16) led the way in touchdown receptions, while Matthews (12) also topped the extra point category.

Jacob Matthews (11) and Darren Burgess (9) led the interception charts, while late-season addition Jack Pattinson finished with a league best four safeties in just two matches.

The team, who have qualified for the National Championships in Manchester, were sponsored by Carter Utilities Ltd during the season.