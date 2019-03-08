American Football: Weston Supers start in style

Weston Supers face the camera Archant

Weston Supers made a big splash at the weekend, walking away unbeaten on their league debut.

The flag football side travelled to Exeter on Saturday for their first outing in the British American Football Association South West conference, emerging victorious against Gwent Gators and Plymouth Wolverines.

The Supers, who play a non-contact version of American Football, first took on the Gators with the odds stacked against them – but an impressive defensive display nullified the Welsh outfit's offence and Sam Matthews ran in the only touchdown of the game for a 7-0 win.

Brimming with confidence, Weston unleashed their attacking weapons in their second fixture against Plymouth to claim a thumping 32-0 win.

Quarterback Matt Keyse found Dave Grubb and Dan Frost for first-half scores and the latter ran back an interception after the break.

Sam Frost eluded several tackles to carry the ball into the end zone for a 40-yard reception off a clever trick play and Matthews added to his tally late on.