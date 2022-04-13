Just the ticket: Weston AFC supporters can access early bird season ticket offers

Weston AFC supporters have until Saturday (April 23) to make most of early bid season ticket offers. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Weston AFC supporters have until Saturday April 23 to get their early bird season ticket offers for the 2022/23 campaign.

Prices range from as low as £35 for under-16s to £120 for concessions and £165 for adults.

And for a family season ticket the price will be £250.

As an early bird season-ticket holder, fans will also get their “cheapest ticket in town” and a number of additional benefits.

These include free match-day parking, a free e-matchday programme and free entry to the 2022/23 end of season awards night.

There will also be discounts on corporate hospitality, free entry to all U18 home games and priority matchday ground access.

Operations Director Neil Keeling said the club are 'delighted' to bring back the offer and praised the support from the supporters this year.

“The support home and away this season has been fantastic and hopefully this goes some way in repaying our loyal fans,”’ he told Weston AFC’s website.

“Unfortunately with the cost of living rising, we can’t avoid future price increases for both season tickets and matchday admission so this will be the cheapest ticket in town.

“I urge supporters to act fast, get signed up and enjoy all the benefits included.

“On behalf of the board, we thank you for your continued support, which is greatly appreciated.”

For more information follow this link - https://www.westonsmareafc.co.uk/product-category/season-tickets/.

Weston have only two Southern Premier South games left this season, as it stands.

They take on Truro City on Monday before hosting Harrow Borough five days in their final match at The Optima Stadium.