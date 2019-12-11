Advanced search

Weston swimmers make big splash at National Winter Championships

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 December 2019

Weston Swimming Club members at the National Winter Championships

Archant

Weston Swimming Club saw their youngsters smash personal bests on National Winter Championships duty in Sheffield.

A squad of 10 competed in individual and relay events, with the girls finishing ninth in the 4x100m freestyle final.

They were 12th in two other events, while the boys were 17th, 17th and 11th, just missing out on the 4x100m freestyle final by 0.70secs.

Eight individual and relay personal bests were also set, with Maddy Soper beating her previous marks in the 100m backstroke to finish 10th and move 13 places up the rankings.

Soper moved up 10 places in the 200m backstroke rankings after finishing second in the 16 years group.

Swimmers will now focus on gaining qualifying times for an event at the iconic Olympic pool in London, while others work to develop new skills for their events.

Email membership@weston-super-mare-swimming-club.co.uk or visit wsmsc.co.uk for details.

