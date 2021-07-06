Water polo teams back in action at Weston

Published: 5:00 PM July 6, 2021

The water polo section of Weston-super-Mare Swimming Club returns to training at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on Sunday (July 11), after an absence of almost 14 months due to the pandemic.

With competition due to start with the Bristol & West Water Polo League from September, and the British Water Polo League also commencing in the same month, activity within the sport is slowly getting back into the water.

Junior players have been allowed to train and complete since May, but further restrictions were added to over-18s.

It would also appear the water polo section is looking to make a resurgence in the club, with mini water polo having been introduced to the younger members of the club in the small pool at Hutton Moor, and from September it is hoped to reintroduce Junior and Ladies water polo, as well as the senior men’s team.

Mini water polo has been introduced at Weston - Credit: Swim England

Chief coach Mike Coles said: "I'm excited to see this resurgence in the club, it’s a long time coming. The boost to the younger element playing mini water polo is great to see, and the youngsters have certainly been enjoying the sessions."

Water polo has taken up a slot for an hour on a Sunday evening, from 5.30-6.30 pm initially, but hope for more water time in the autumn to grow the programme.

Anyone who wants more information on how to get into water polo should email Mike at polofixtures@wsmsc.co.uk.

Any new members are entitled to introductory sessions where they will receive coaching in playing water polo from Swim England-qualified coaches who are DBS checked and have attended Safeguarding courses.

Once the introductory offer has finished, then they will join Weston-super-Mare Swimming Club.