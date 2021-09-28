Weston AFC vs Swindon Supermarine postponed
- Credit: Mark Atherton
Weston AFC's Southern Premier South match with Swindon Supermarine has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch this evening.
The Seagulls were looking to return to winning ways following Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Hartley Wintney.
However, Weston posted their first announcement on Twitter early this afternoon regarding "concern" over petrol and matches being called off throughout the day and said they were "confident" their match would go ahead.
But a second announcement followed on social media this evening to confirm the news of the postponement that their game with The Marine had fallen foul to the weather.
"Following a pitch inspection from tonight’s match referee, our fixture with Swindon Supermarine has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch," said a statement published by Weston AFC on their social media channels.
Tonight's postponement means there are only three games being played in the league due to the fuel shortage.
They are The Row's match with Beaconsfield Town, Merthyr Town host Tiverton Town and Salisbury's game against Poole Town.
Scott Bartlett's side return to action on Saturday in the Emirates FA Cup at Dorking Wanderers before returning to league action a week's time against The Rams.