Weston Tae Kwon Do gains four new black belts
- Credit: Weston Tae Kwon Do
A local Taekwondo club recently welcomed four new black belts to their ranks.
Devon Chamberlain, 14, joins father Phil, who is the third Dan assistant instructor at Weston Tae Kwon Do, while 13-year-old Ridhima Rane stands alongside sister Pritika, who gained her black belt last year.
Father-and-daughter duo of 47-year-old Russell Hockey and 11-year-old Grace both gained their black belts at the National TAGB grading held earlier this month.
The students displayed their patterns, line work sparring and theory to a panel of five ninth Dan Grand Masters.
The younger black belts have joined the junior leadership programme so they can help and inspire future generations of black belts.
Weston Tae Kwon Do now has 100 members, including 16 actively training black belts as well as inspiring coloured belts and new members.
Head instructor Master Simon Lambert said: “I am massively proud of their individual achievements. They have taken years of dedication and perseverance to get to this point and are an asset to and reflection of the family ethos of the club."
To find out more about the Martial Arts sport and their offer of a free two-week trial visit weston-tkd.co.uk or phone the club on 07709 442104.